Panel to discuss airport expansion to be formed

Coimbatore : A committee, headed by a senior IAS officer, will be formed soon to discuss the expansion process of Coimbatore airport, State Local Administration minister S P Velumani said on Saturday.

The committee would help in negotiating and arrive at a conclusion on the compensation to be provided to the owners while acquiring land for expansion, which was a long pending project, Velumani said, reports PTI.

Talking to reporters after a high-level meeting on airport expansion project, Velumani said being an industrial hub, both textile and engineering, not only the passenger facility, but increase in cargo traffic has to be considered while expanding the airport.

Besides Coimbatore, exports from nearby Tirupur will also get a boost and more investments will come to the region, he said.

Tamil Nadu chief secretary Girija Vaidyanathan, civil aviation secretary, Rajeev Choube and Airports Authority of India Chairman Guruprasad Mahapatra were among those present at the meeting.