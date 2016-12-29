Panel throws cold water on immediate digitisation

While the RBI was vehemently opposed to an independent regulator for the digital payments, the Watal committee chose to play safe, suggesting that the current board for regulation and supervision of payment and settlement systems within the RBI should be given an independent status “which it today lacks by being a subcommittee of the central board of the RBI.”

New Delhi : Much to the chagrin of the Modi government pushing for quick digitisation of transactions, a high-level panel set up by the finance ministry in August has advised a target of three years and that too to reduce the cash economy to half.

The report of the 11-member committee headed by former finance secretary Ratan Watal was uploaded on the finance ministry’s website on Wednesday inviting comments within 15 days before the government acts on it. It recommended that the country’s cash-to-GDP ratio be brought down from the world’s highest 12 per cent to 6 per cent, but only in a span of three years to ensure there is no disruption of economy in any hasty steps.

The finance ministry also mounted on its website another report of the task force on creation of a sector-neutral financial redressal agency (FRA) to address the grievances of consumers against all financial service providers, inviting comments of public and stakeholders by January 31.

If the government accepts the Watal commission’s recommendation on reducing extent of cash transactions, India will be shooting for a cash-to-GDP ratio that is lower than the 7.4 per cent currently prevailing in the United States. One of the most important recommendations of the committee received by the government only two days ago is to set up a new payments regulatory board that will function “within the overall structure of the RBI.”

While the RBI was vehemently opposed to an independent regulator for the digital payments, the Watal committee chose to play safe, suggesting that the current board for regulation and supervision of payment and settlement systems within the RBI should be given an independent status “which it today lacks by being a subcommittee of the central board of the RBI.”

The committee’s 13 recommendations include lower the cash-to-GDP ratio from 12% to 6% in three years, give discount and cash back to incentivise digital payments, allow customers to pay taxes using cards and e-wallets, impose disincentives for usage of cash, create a fund called Dipayan from savings generated from cashless transactions and RBI outsource the function of its payment systems like the real time gross settlement (RTGS) and the national electronic fund transfer (NEFT).

The report said newbie payment service providers – like Paytm, FreeCharge and MobiKwik – “require to connect to banking systems to serve their customers (but) tend to face restrictive practices.” It said: “This anti- competitive setting is not conducive for innovation and consumer interest.”

The panel said its recommendations could be put into implementation over 30 to 90 days. These would involve placing proposed legislative changes before Parliament and regulatory changes by the RBI within the current legislative framework.

Among the recommendations of the Task Force on FRA are formation of a new financial consumer protection redress law, funding requirement of FRA and its business model and how it will be implemented in two phases.