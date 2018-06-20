Pakodanomics: PM Modi idea of selling pakoda changed entire life of this Congress worker in Vadodara; read to know how

Few months ago a statement made by PM Modi sparked a row in the entire country, where he said unemployed people should sell Pakodas, instead of sitting at home. So a Congress man from Gujarat Narayanbhai Rajput, grabbed the idea and started his won Pakoda stall. Narayanbhai is an NSUI member and works for Congress party. He holds post graduation degree in Hindi literature, but unfortunately, he remained unemployed but one statement changed his entire life and now he is a proud owner of Shriram Dalwada Centre which has 35 chains.

Narayanbhai thought instead of sitting at home, he should earn Rs 200 by selling pakodas,”Upon Prime Minister’s advice that selling pakoda is also an employment, I thought of giving it a try. I started with one pakoda stall with only 10 kg of material. Now, I sell pakodas of around 500 to 600 kg of material,” he said to India Today.

Narayanbhai also said that, “I am a die-hard Congressman and will remain the same in my next birth too”.

He also had an interesting argument for naming his pakoda stall lord Ram, “If stones can swim in water (giving reference to epic Ramayana) and leaders like Amit Shah and Narendra Modi can rule the country in the name of Lord Ram then his pakoda stall would do well in the name of Lord Ram.”

His stalls sell more than 300 kg of daal vada within four hours of opening – between 7 am and 11 am. He sells almost the same quantity in the evening too.