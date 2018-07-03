Pakistan’s cynical attempts to spread false narrative about J&K will never succeed: India at UNGA

New Delhi: India tagged Pakistan as a “hub of terrorism” at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and stated that its “cynical” attempts to spread a false narrative about Jammu and Kashmir will never succeed.

“Repeated and cynical attempts by Pakistan – a hub of terror in our region and beyond – to spread a false narrative about the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir have not succeeded earlier and will not do so now,” India’s First Secretary Sandeep Kumar Bayyapu said in India’s right of reply during General Debate.

This came after Pakistan again brought up the Kashmir issue in its Right of Reply. Last month, India snubbed Pakistan at the assembly for making a reference of Jammu and Kashmir, while asserting that no “empty rhetoric” from Islamabad will change the reality.

During General Debate on the responsibility to Protect and the Prevention of Genocide, War Crimes, Ethnic Cleansing and Crimes against Humanity, Bayyapu said, “Jammu and Kashmir is an integral and inalienable part of India and no amount of empty rhetoric from Pakistan will change this reality.” Earlier, Pakistan had said that the reference to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in a UN report on alleged human rights violations should in no way be construed to create a “false sense of equivalence” with Kashmir.

On a related note, the UN, last month, had released its first-ever report on alleged human rights violation in Kashmir and PoK and demanded an international probe into it. India then termed the document as fallacious and motivated. New Delhi had also lodged a protest with the United Nations, saying, individual prejudices are being allowed to undermine the credibility of a UN institution and the government is deeply concerned about it.