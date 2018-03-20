Pakistan woman admits meeting Shami, denies monetary deal

New Delhi : The controversy surrounding Mohammad Shami today took another turn as Pakistani woman Alishba admitted meeting him in Dubai but refuted any monetary dealings with the India pacer as claimed by his wife.

Alishba’s name surfaced in the controversy after Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan alleged that he could have a relationship with the Pakistani woman.

“Yes, I met him. I am a frequent flyer to Dubai because my sister stays in Sharjah. As a person, I really like Shami. As any fan that has idolised a celebrity, they always dream of meeting their idol. I had the desire to meet him (Shami) like any other fan would want to, which I don’t think is a big deal,” Alishba told ‘ABP’ news.

Shami had been booked under various non-bailable, including attempt to murder, and bailable sections after his wife lodged a complaint of domestic violence and infidelity against him.

Hasin then hinted that her husband may have cheated India following his alleged relationship with girlfriends from Pakistan and Dubai, which had prompted the Committee of Administrators (CoA) chief Vinod Rai to ask BCCI’s anti-corruption body to submit a report in a week’s time.

Hasin had said in the same news channel, “Alishba is a Pakistani citizen and Shami claimed that she gave him money. I have never been told by Shami for what purpose that money was given. I don’t know but if he can fraud me he can fraud the country too.”

Alishba claimed she and Shami are just friends.

“I am one of his followers, which is how I became Shami’s friend. Just like he has lakhs of followers, I am one among those normal fans. I have sent him messages,” she said.

She has also denied knowing UK-based Mohammad bhai or entering a hotel — as alleged by Hasin — with Shami.

“No, I directly went to my sister’s house. However, I visited the hotel next morning at around 9 am and had a breakfast with him,” she said.

“I personally don’t know Mohammed Bhai and have nothing to do with him and there was no involvement of money transaction between us. The person who does not even lie to anyone, how he can be disloyal to his country,” Alishba said.

Earlier in the day, Hasin gave a confidential statement to a magistrate at Kolkata’s Alipore court in connection to the charges she brought against the cricketer.

After she emerged from the court, Hasin went to the residence of chief minister Mamata Banerjee to submit a written plea to meet her.