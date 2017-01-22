Pakistan Obliges, frees Indian Army soldier Sepoy Chandu Babulal Chavan

In a goodwill gesture, Pak releases Indian soldier who had mistakenly crossed the LoC after the surgical strikes.

Islamabad/Amritsar : Pakistan on Saturday released Indian Army soldier Sepoy Chandu Babulal Chavan, who had “inadvertently” crossed the LoC in September last year.

Chavan was handed over to Indian authorities at the Wagah-Attari joint check post, a Border Security Force (BSF) official confirmed in Amritsar. Chavan was handed over to Army authorities after his return to India, he said.

Chavan, 22, of 37 Rashtriya Rifles, was taken into custody by Pakistan Army after he “inadvertently” crossed the Line of Control (LoC) from Krishna Ghati sector in Jammu and Kashmir on September 29 last year. Pakistan Army spokesperson Maj. Gen. Asif Ghafoor said in a statement that Chavan “deserted his post at the LoC due to his grievances of maltreatment against his commanders”.”He wilfully crossed LoC on September 29, 2016 and surrendered himself to Pakistan Army,” he said.

He added that “as a gesture of goodwill and in continuation of our efforts to maintain peace and tranquility along LoC and IB (International Border), Sepoy Chandu Babulal Chavan has been convinced to return to his own country and will be handed over to Indian authorities at Wagah Border on humanitarian grounds.”

The incident took place just hours after the Indian forces carried out surgical strikes on September 29 across the Line of Control to destroy terrorist launch pads.

The Indian Army said that they had got confirmation by Pakistan military authorities that Chavan would be handed over at 3 pm and the soldier was finally handed over. “Sep Chandu Babulal Chavan crossed over to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir from own Krishna Ghati sector on September 29. In order to ensure his release the matter was taken up with Pakistani Military authorities through the existing hotline and scheduled DGMO level talks,” the army statement said. Indian Army sources said that Chavan will go through a medical check up and will be subsequently debriefed.

They said that since the soldier was coming from a “hostile nation”, the army will have to check for any radicalisation that might have happened. Debriefing will help know what the soldier might have been subjected to, sources added.