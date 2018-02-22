Pakistan doesn’t want India to have a peaceful atmosphere: BSF

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): In the wake of the continuous ceasefire violations in Jammu and Kashmir, the Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday said that Pakistan restores to incessant firing across the border because they don’t want India to have a peaceful atmosphere.

“Pakistan doesn’t want India to have a peaceful atmosphere. This is why they do such violations. There was a ceasefire violation yesterday too,” Sonali Mishra, Inspector General of BSF told ANI. Mishra further averred that the BSF and Army have given a befitting reply to the attackers. “BSF and Army gave a befitting reply and according to our reliable sources there are two casualties on their side,” added Mishra.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Army restored to unprovoked and indiscriminate firing in Jammu and Kashmir’s Charunda Uri sector. Yesterday, Pakistan violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Karnah Tangdhar of Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir.