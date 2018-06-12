Pakistan continues to back infiltration into Kashmir: Army

Srinagar, Pakistan continues to help infiltration of militants into the Kashmir Valley though the Ramadan ceasefire has brought a modicum of peace into the lives of ordinary Kashmiris, a senior Army commander said on Tuesday. Lt General A.K. Bhatt, Commander of the Srinagar headquartered 15 Corps, told IANS on the sidelines of a function: “The Ramadan ceasefire has brought in some modicum of peace into the lives of the common Kashmiris who have appreciated the gesture. We are happy that no civilian casualty has taken place during the holy month of Ramadan, but Pakistan has been continuing its efforts to help infiltration into the state,” he said.

Lt Gen Bhatt was here to inaugurate free residential coaching for aspirants of NEET medical entrance test. He said that troops on the Line of Control (LoC), which divides Jammu and Kashmir between India and Pakistan, were deployed to meet the challenge of infiltration. But the officer said that there were no indications suggesting that infiltration attempts would increase in the coming months. Lt Gen Bhatt said the decision to extend or call off the Ramadan ceasefire was for the government to take. “In both cases, the Army will continue to enforce the decision taken by the government.”