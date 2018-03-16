Pak calls its envoy home; India terms it routine & normal

NEW DELHI: The bickering between India and Pakistan over alleged harassment of each other’s diplomats took a new turn after Islamabad called its High Commissioner home for consultations, which was termed by India as “routine” and “normal”.

In latest escalation of tensions between the two countries, Pakistan said it has called home its envoy in India Sohail Mahmood for consultations after repeated incidents of “harassment” of its diplomatic staff in New Delhi.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said the Indian High Commission in Islamabad was also facing a “litany of issues” which have not been resolved for several months by that country.

“It is pretty normal and routine for any country to call its envoy for consultations,” Kumar said during his weekly media briefing while replying to a volley of questions on the issue.