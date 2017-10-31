Pak Army’s support to terrorism unacceptable, India tells Pakistan

New Delhi : India on Monday denied any unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC), asserting that the Indian Army troops resorted to the retaliatory firing in response to unabated Pak Army’s support to the armed terrorists infiltrating across the border and targeting the Indian Army posts with heavy calibre weapons.

Army spokesman Aman Anand said that Indian Army’s director-general of military operations (DGMO) Lt General A K Bhatt clarified this in an unscheduled hotline requested by his Pakistani counterpart Maj Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza.

He said Bhatt further clarified that the Indian Army always maintains impeccable standards of professionalism and does not target civilians. “On the contrary, Pak Army has employed civilians at the forward posts and accorded permission for permanent locations of civilians in the vicinity of Pak Army posts. These civilians have repeatedly been used for gaining information of our locations and providing guides to the terrorists while crossing the LoC.”

Asserting that the Pak Army was aiding infiltration across the LoC and providing support to the terrorists to cross the LoC, Lt Gen. Bhatt firmly told his counterpart that this support to terrorism by Pak Army is unacceptable and the Indian Army will continue to take all retaliatory measures as well as retain the right to punitively respond to such provocative acts of aggression from Pak side in future too, the PRO added.