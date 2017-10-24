Bhubaneswar : The ‘Paika Bidroha’ (Paika rebellion) of 1817 will find a place in the history books as ‘the First War of Independence’ from the next academic session, HRD minister Prakash Javadekar said on Monday. He had first made the announcement at a function, here, marking the bicentenary of Paika Rebellion on Sunday, and added that the Centre has allocated Rs 200 crore for commemorating it across the country. “Paika Bidroha will find a place as the First War of Independence against the British Rule in the history books. Students should learn factual history of 1817,” Javadekar said. Paikas were peasant militia under the Gajapati rulers of Odisha who rendered military service to the king during the times of war.
‘Paika bidroha’ first war of independence?
