Pact day for India, Bangladesh

Bonhomie Modi and Hasina sign 22 agreements, but Teesta is sticking point

New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday assured Bangladesh of an “early solution” to the emotive Teesta water sharing issue, a pact that has remained elusive for nearly seven years.

New Delhi and Dhaka inked nearly two dozen pacts in key areas of defence and civil nuclear cooperation after “productive” talks between Modi and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Modi held extensive discussions with Hasina on ways to strengthen ties between the two countries after which he announced a line of concessional credit of US $4.5 billion for implementation of projects in Bangladesh.

Announcing an additional line of credit of US $500 million to Bangladesh for military supplies, Modi said it will be driven by the requirement of that country.

However, the much-delayed pact on Teesta water sharing remained elusive for the two sides. Stressing that the deal was “important” for India-Bangladesh ties, Modi assured India’s commitment to the issue.

The Teesta deal was set to be signed during the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s visit to Bangladesh in September, 2011, but was postponed at the last minute due to objections by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Teesta water is crucial for Bangladesh especially in the lean period from December to March when the water flow often temporarily comes down to less than 1,000 cusecs from 5,000 cusecs.

Teesta could have been put on the backburner for the time being, but India and Bangladesh on Saturday signed as many as 22 agreements in the fields of defence cooperation, civil nuclear energy, space and cyber security among others.

In a veiled attack on Pakistan, Modi then proceeded to state that there is a “thought process” in South Asia, which is inspiring and nurtutring terrorism, whose value system is based on violence instead of humanity.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi continued his diplomatic war on Islamabad without naming the nation. Addressing a joint presser with visiting Bangladeshi Prime Minister, he said that “India liberated Bangladesh from terrorism”.

The takeaways

India announced a concessional credit line of $4.5 billion for the completion of priority sectors in Bangladesh, and another $500 million for buying military equipment.

Three defence sector pacts were signed in the form of an umbrella framework agreement on various aspects of defence cooperation.