Oxford University Press launches Salman Khurshid’s ‘Triple Talaq: Examining Faith

New Delhi: Oxford University Press launched Salman Khurshid’s new book “Triple Talaq: Examining Faith”, on Thursday, in New Delhi.

One of the most debated issues in the recent times following a landmark judgment by the Supreme Court of India, the book offers a comprehensive overview of the complicated issue and delves deeper into the other aspects of the practice. The book also brings to light the reasons and the steps taken by The Supreme Court of India to declare this form of practice unconstitutional.

The book launch took place in the presence of former Lt. Governor of Delhi Najeeb Jung, and the author himself. Besides Salman Khurshid, the book launch took place in the presence of former CJI Aziz Mushabber Ahmadi, National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah, and Congress leaders P. Chidambaram and Mani Shankar Aiyar.

Triple talaq, or talaq-e-bidat, is one of the most debated issues in the Muslim world. From antiquity, the Muslim faith has been plagued by the portrayal of Muslim men regularly misusing this perceived “right” to divorce their wives instantly by simply uttering “talaq” thrice.

The apex court, in the landmark judgment of Shayara Bano v. Union of India has taken the step to declare this form of talaq unconstitutional and to strike down its practice. In ‘Triple Talaq: Examining Faith’, Salman Khurshid, intervening to offer the court an amicus brief in the “Triple Talaq case”, offers a straightforward yet comprehensive overview of this complicated issue.

Explaining the reasons behind the court’s decision, he dives deep into other aspects of this practice: why it is wrong; why it has thrived; what was the judicial history of this issue; what the Quran and Muslim religious leaders say about it; and what the comparative practices in other countries are. A handy guide to this landmark decision and what it means for Muslims in India, this book is written not just for the theologian, but also for the common reader.

Salman Khurshid is a senior advocate in the Supreme Court of India. He is the former Cabinet Minister of External Affairs, Law and Justice, and Corporate Affairs, Government of India. He is a celebrated author, well-known public figure, and member of the Indian National Congress.

