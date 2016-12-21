Owaisi hints at NIA having religious bias

Hyderabad,/New Delhi : AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday accused the NIA of not showing urgency in securing convictions in terror cases involving “non-Muslims”, a day after a special NIA court awarded death penalty to five IM operatives, including Yasin Bhatkal, in 2013 Dilsukhnagar bomb blasts case.

In a series of tweets, the Hyderabad Lok Sabha MP questioned the National Investigation Agency(NIA) and also mounted a veiled attack on the Centre saying, “Do not be surprised the way NIA is pursuing those Bomb Blast cases where accused are Non-Muslims they will be exonerated bcos of Ache Din?”. “Why can’t our Premier Investigation Agencies show same Urgency to convict all alleged terrorist cases, Demolition (of) Babri Masjid pending since 92,” he asked.

The BJP slammed Owaisi over the allegation levelled by him against the NIA, alleging he thrives on “communal agenda”.

“Owaisi thrives on communal agenda. He is trying to communalise a court verdict. Politicians of this kind have become a parasite on Indian democracy,” BJP’s National Secretary Sidharth Nath Singh told a news conference in Delhi.

Over the awarding of death penalty to the five Indian Mujahideen operatives, he sought to know, while 2013 Dilsukhnagar blast accused were convicted, will the NIA “get conviction” in Mecca Masjid blast, Ajmer Dargha blast and Malegaon blasts cases.

“2013 Dilsukhnagar blast accused all get conviction Mecca Masjid blast, AJMER Dargha Blast, Malegaon blasts Will NIA get conviction these cases,” Owaisi said in a tweet.

In further tweets, the AIMIM chief said, “Dilsukhnagar bomb blast accused can be convicted in 3 years why is it taking long to convict MMasjid, Ajmer, Malegaon Can NIA throw some light.”

However, in another tweet, Owaisi said “Dilsukhnagar blast courts have given a verdict which must be accepted, terrorist should be punished.”

Five key operatives of the banned terror outfit Indian Mujahideen, including its co-founder Yasin Bhatkal and a Pakistani national, were yesterday awarded death penalty by a Special NIA Court in Hyderabad for the February 2013 Hyderabad’s Dilsukhnagar bomb blasts which claimed 18 lives. —PTI