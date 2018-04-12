Owaisi asks PM to observe fast to ‘atone for his false promises’

“We hope that the Prime Minister will also observe a fast very soon over atrocities against women, increasing lawlessness and anarchy under the BJP rule,” Rahul said on Twitter.

New Delhi : All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi by asking the latter to observe a fast to ‘atone for his false promises’.

Addressing the media, Owaisi asked as to why the Prime Minister didn’t fast for ‘his false promises, Dalits or not being able to provide employment.’

“Why doesn’t the prime minister sit on a fast to atone for his false promises? Will he sit on fast for farmers who lost their lives, for atrocities on Dalits and for not being able to provide employment,” he said, reports ANI.

Owaisi while directing at the Prime Minister said if he is ready to keep a fast for the recent incidents of disruptions in the on-going budget in the Parliament then he must do the same for issues like farmer’s suicide and rape incident of minor in Kathua.

Owaisi said, “8-year-old girl kidnapped and murdered. BJP MLA accused in the rape case is getting special treatment. Prime Minister will not sit on the fast for the farmers; will the PM sir will fast for the farmers and Dalits, on every promise”.