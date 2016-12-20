Over Rs 2 cr, 30 kg silver seized from engineer in Meerut

Meerut: Cash worth more than Rs 2 crore in both old and new notes, and 30 kilograms of silver have been seized from an engineer of the district irrigation department, an Income Tax official said today.

Simultaneous I-T raids are being conducted since last morning on the residences, office and bank lockers of R K Jain, an executive engineer working in the irrigation department, Joint I-T Commissioner (research) MK Jain said.

The department has till now seized a total of Rs 2.67 crore along with 30 kg of silver from his possession, he said.

“We have recovered Rs 22 lakh from his government quarters here of which Rs 17 lakh is in new Rs 2,000 notes,” Jain said.

The I-T sleuths also seized Rs 2.5 crore in the banned Rs 1,000 notes and 30 kilograms of silver from two lockers of the accused at a bank here, the commissioner said.

Jain said that the engineer is being interrogated.

He was scheduled to retire next month, he said.