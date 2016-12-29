Over 60 injured in UP train derailment

Kanpur : Over 60 passengers were injured, some seriously, when 15 coaches of the Ajmer-Sealdah Express derailed on Wednesday morning near this Uttar Pradesh city — the 87th train accident in India this year — casting a shadow over safety measures in one of the world’s largest railway networks.

The accident occurred when 13 sleeper and two general coaches of the train derailed as it was crossing a bridge over a dry canal near Rura station, some 50 km from Kanpur, railway officials said.

At least two coaches with passengers stuck inside fell into the canal. Inspector General of Police Zaki Ahmed said there were no casualties.

“61 people were injured. Ten seriously injured passengers have been shifted to the Kanpur Medical College and Hospital,” Ahmed told IANS. The other injured were treated at the Community Health Centre in Rura. The injured included a four-year-old girl.

The officials said they were ascertaining what caused the derailment of the Ajmer-bound train around 5.20 a.m. Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu has ordered a “thorough investigation…to ascertain the cause”.

A medical train was sent from Lucknow to the accident site, a Northern Railway (NR) official told IANS. Rescue operations led by the local administration, railways and the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) were called off in the afternoon, hours after the accident that caused heavy disruption of railway traffic on the route.

At least 32 trains were diverted, North Central Railway official Amit Malviya told IANS. The railways also arranged 12 buses to bring passengers to Kanpur and five buses to take passengers to Agra.

Meanwhile, Railways Member Traffic Mohammed Jamshed in Delhi said the number of train accidents in 2016 was 87 so far. Last year they stood at 88. “The number of (train) derailments in 2016 so far is 68,” Jamshed said. Last year, it was 51.

Around 20 trains including Ranchi Rajdhani, Kanpur Shatabdi and Gomti Express were cancelled today as railway traffic on the Delhi-Kanpur section was disrupted due to the derailment of Sealdah-Ajmer Express near Rura station. The Bhubaneswar Rajdhani will remain cancelled on December 29 and 30, said a senior Railway Ministry official.

The official said 58 trains were diverted and four trains were short terminated due to the derailment near Kanpur. —IANS