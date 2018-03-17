Over 50 girls fall ill after toxic mid-day meal in UP

About 80 of the 100 girl students of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Avasiya Vidualaya had been served the meal comprising rice and rajma (red kidney beans) in the day time. Soon, nearly 50 girls started complaining of nausea, stomach ache and diarrhea.

Lucknow : More than 50 school girls of the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Avasiya Vidualaya were admitted to the district hospital in Etah in western UP on Thursday night after they fell ill due to due to food poisoning after consuming mid-day meal.

Reports from said that about 80 of the 100 girl students of the school had been served the meal comprising rice and rajma (red kidney beans) in the day time. Soon, nearly 50 girls started complaining of nausea, stomach ache and diarrhoea.

The school authorities provided the girls whatever treatment they could at the school itself but as the condition of some of them started deteriorating, all of them were rushed to the district hospital in Etah.

Later in the night, some girls were shifted to the Regional Rural Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) at Saifai in Etawah and also in Agra.

The district magistrate of Etah Amit Kishore told the media that the children had suffered serious food poisoning. Considering the serious nature of the incident, he said an inquiry had been ordered into the incident. Samples of the midday meal were collected from the school and the additional district magistrate of Jalesar has been entrusted with the inquiry.

The school was established in 2011 and it is managed by the Department of Education. It has only girl students in classes 6 to 8 and has only female teachers. Incidentally, the responsibility of preparing and serving the midday meal at this school has been given to a voluntary organisation for the last few months.

Local journalists also said that on Thursday at the time of the meal itself some girls had complained about it tasting foul but their complaint was ignored.

As the news of the incident spread, guardians of the students also gathered at the hospital and complained to the school officials and doctors about the poor quality of meals served at the school. However, the school principal was quoted as saying that the school teachers and staff had also eaten the same food.

In the last two years, incidents of poisoning of children after consuming midday meal have been reported from many districts including Chinhat (Lucknow), Ballia, Sitapur and Mathura.

In May last year, the state’s Basic Education Minister Anupma Jaiswal had announced that a committee comprising six women – mothers of the students – to keep an eye on the quality of the midday meal in all schools in the state. The step had been taken in view of the complaints related to quality of mid-day meal being served.

The women were supposed to keep an eye on cleanliness in kitchen, quality of food being served to children and the freshness of the same. The Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya scheme was introduced by the Government of India in August 2004, and later integrated with the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (Education for All) program, to provide educational facilities for girls belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, minority communities and families below the poverty line in educationally backward blocks. The incident has raised a serious question mark over the issue of child health in Uttar Pradesh as last year several children were reported to have died in the Gorakhpur medical college in view of oxygen supply to the hospital being suspended.