Over 3 crore join world’s biggest human chain for total prohibition

Patna : Over 3 crore people joined the 13,000 kms long human chain across 38 districts of Bihar in support of total prohibition introduced in April last year. Chief minister Nitish Kumar, RJD president Lalu Yadav ,Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee president Ashok Chaudhury led the human chain at Gandhi Maidan here and BJP leaders participated at Siwan – the home town of Md Shahbuddin.

Chief Minister, at a press conference after the conclusion of human chain, claimed the “human chain was unprecedented, unique and for a positive cause. In the past, big human chains were organsied in Bangladesh and Nepal against some decisions, but this was in support of prohibition. People of all sections, all professions and all age groups contributed a world record”. State government used four small planes, 40 drones to capture images of human chain for three hours, when traffic on all national high-ways, state highways and village roads were suspended.

BJP leaders led by leader of opposition in Bihar assembly Prem Kumar, former deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi, state BJP chief Nityanand Rai participated in the human chain.

Union minister of state for medium and small scale industries Giriraj Singh declined to join the human chain alleging it was organised to make Nitish Kumar “shining”. Prime Minister Modi, during his visit to Patna on January 5, had complimented Nitish Kumar for his “courageous and cold” step to introduce prohibition.

A school student died at Panipadra School under Biasi police station in Purnia district; local sub-divisional magistrate claimed the student was a patient of epilepsy. However, his class friends said the boy had been standing in the human chain without food and water for several hours. Over 50 children had to be admitted in different hospitals as they became unconscious while standing in human chain at Aurangabad, Saharsa, Bhagalpur, Gopalganj, Begusarai and Purnia.