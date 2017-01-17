Our guide to Jaipur Literature Festival 2017: Schedule, time and speaker list

The much awaited annual literature festival –Jaipur Literature Festival –steps in its 10th year in 2017. The fest to celebrate its 10th anniversary has come up with a special theme ‘The Freedom to Dream: India at 70’ that focuses on 70 years of India as a democratic country. The festival over the years has seen eminent writers, authors and thinkers participating in the festival. The five-day fest will take place at Diggi Palace, Jaipur.

Here’s our guide to the 10th edition of the Jaipur Literature Festival:

January 19 – Day One

Jawai: Land of the leopard

Environmentalist and writer Jaisal Singh and poet-writer Ruth Padel will be in discussion with Meru Gokhale on the delicate balance among forests, rural and agricultural life and the need for the preservation of tourism practices.

Time: 11:15 am to 12:15 pm

Where: Mughal Tent

Speakers: Jaisal Singh, Ruth Padel

The Enigma of Amma

Tamil writer, author and journalist Vaasanthi who recently penned down biography of the late Jayalalitha, will be in conversation with Sudha Sadhanand. The life of Amma and the magical reality of Tamil Nadu politics are the interesting subjects of session.

Time: 1:40 pm to 2:20 pm

Where: Cox & Kings Charbagh

Speaker: Vaasanthi

Cultural Encounter: Sanskrit at the Mughal court

The session headed by scholar Audrey Truschke decodes how and why the Mughals were keen in drawing the Sanskrit thinkers to their court, adopted and adapted Sanskrit-based practices, translated several works into Persian languages and many more.

Time: 2:30 pm to 3:30 pm

Where: Mughal Tent

Speaker: Audrey Truschke

We the people of India

The birth of Indian constitution six decades ago indicated the beginning of the first major postcolonial constitution. A board consisting of social philosophers, constitutional experts and academicians talk about the inspirational document in terms of its interpretation and its execution in the Indian democracy.

Time: 5:15 pm to 6:15 pm

Where: Cox & Kings Charbagh

Speakers: Ashok Desai, Pratap Bhanu Mehta, Madhav Khosla

Kitna Kuch Jeevan

National award winning writer Swanand Kirkire and writer Manav Kaul will talk about their inspirations and creative discipline from their recent work. The two personalities work in the world of Bollywood takes time for poetry and literature.

Time: 5:15 pm to 6:15 pm

Where: Front Lawn

Speakers: Swanand Kirkire, Manav Kaul

Live music event pick – Kabir Cafe

Kabir Cafe is a brainchild of Neeraj Arya, who with his own sensibilities pioneered a new genre called ‘Kabir Rock’. Neeraj did a persistent research on Kabir’s poetry and performed it across the country for the last six years.

Time: 8:45 pm to 9:45 pm

Where: Hotel Clarks Amer

Genre: Neo-fusion

January 20 – Day Two

Suspected Poetry

The legendary Gulzar and Pavan K Varma will lead a poetry-reading session followed by the discussion on the state of the world.

Time: 10 am to 11 am

Where: Cox & Kings Charbagh

Speakers: Gulzar, Pavan K Verma

Kohinoor

Author William Dalrymple’s latest creation Kohinoor discloses the lesser known moments in the history of the diamond including the one that it had spent years as a paperweight on a mullah’s desk to its journey from Ranjit Singh’s turban to Duleep Singh’s armband to Queen Victoria’s tiara and today locked in the Tower of London where India, Iran, Pakistan, Taliban and Afghanistan, claiming it their own treasure.

Time: 11:15 am to 12:15 pm

Where: Cox & Kings Charbagh

Speakers: William Dalrymple, Anita Anand

Do tigers drink blood and other mysteries of nature

‘Roc’ eggs seen by Sindbad the Sailor was a myth or reality? Do tigers drink blood? And many other mysteries of nature get answered by author of Iora and the Quest of Five.

Time: 11:15 am to 12:15 pm

Where: Samvad

Speaker: Arifa Tehsin

Baahubali

Get a new prequel to the blockbuster movie Baahubali. The session will feature Rana Daggaubati, Anand Neelakantan, SS Rajamouli and Prasad Dvineni. You never know the most asked question “Kattapa be baahubali ko kyu mara?” gets answered at the session.

Time: 1:40 pm to 2:20 pm

Where: Front Lawn

Speakers: Ananad Neelkantan, Rana Daggubati, SS Rajmouli, Prasad Devineni

Uttara Kanda: Searching Sita

Goddess Sita, symbol of love and loyalty and over the years has evolved as the feminist icon for her silence and endurance.

Arshia Satta, translator of ‘Uttara Kanda’ and Volga, Telgu writer who has a collection of short stories on the goddess called ‘The Liberation of Sita’ talk about the sacrifice, choice and complex nature of the Ramayana.

Time: 2:30 pm to 3:30 pm

Where: Durbar Hall

Speakers: Arshia Sattar, Volga

The Master: Vivekananda and his teachings

An insightful session, Hindol Sengupta, Reba Som and Makarand Paranjape talk about teachings of Swami Vivekananda and the guru-shishya relationship shared by Swami and sister Nivedita.

Time: 3:45 pm to 4:45 pm

Where: Durbar Hall

Speakers: Hindol Sengupta, Reba Som

Live music event pick – Inna Modja

Malian French Singer Inna Modja who gave several hits –Mister H, French Cancan, La Fille du Lido –will perform at the fest. Her music will transport you to the heart of Mali.

Where: Hotel Clarks Amer

Time: 8:45 pm to 9:45 pm

Genre: Pop

January 21 – Day Three

Standing on an apple box: Memoirs and memories

Indian film director and classical dancer Aishwaryaa Rajnikanth Dhanush archives on her childhood memories, the know-how of being superstar Rajnikanth’s daughter and wife of Dhanush. The session discovers the highs and lows of her life.

Time: 11:15 am to 12:15 pm

Where: Front Lawn

Speaker: Aishwaryaa Dhanush Rajnikanth

Battling the Gods: Atheism in the ancient world

Atheism is not new! Though earlier it was not challenged using the forces of science and secularism, there were people who didn’t believe in the existence of god. Among those were several writers, poets and philosophers Diagoras of Melos Democritus and Lucian of Samosata.

The session takes back you to ancient India especially the Charvaka School which denied the existence of god.

Time: 11:15 am to 12:15 pm

Where: Mughal Tent

Speakers: Alex Watson, Tim Whitmarsh, AND Haksar

Debate: Building a country – Science or the Liberal Arts?

The experience of universities in India and other countries has proved its importance in the social and economical development of a country. This brings us to think which is the useful for development –Science or the Liberal Arts? Get to know the formula to achieve development beyond the university.

Time: 1:40 pm to 2:20 pm

Where: Cox & Kings Charbagh

Speakers: Aditya Mukherjee, Bohdan Krawchenko, Devesh Kapur, Michael S. Roth, Sukrita Paul Kumar and Tarun Khanna moderated by Shail Mayaram

The dishonourable company: How the East India Company took over India

We always blame the British for conquering India, but the hidden reality that it is not just the British but the unregulated private company –The East India Company –run by unstable sociopath and headquartered in London. The drama started in the 18th century, began with the trading of silk and spices soon transformed into an aggressive colonial power. The speakers in a passionate discussion talk about ‘how did it all happen?’

Time: 3:45 pm to 4:45 pm

Where: Cox & Kings Charbagh

Speakers: Giles Milton, John Keay, Jon Wilson, Linda Colley and Shashi Tharoor in conversation with William Dalrymple

Dark night of the soul: Crime and literature

Popular crime fiction writer Franck Thilliez known for hard-science thrillers and Vikram Chandra, author of detective thriller Sacred Games will be in conversation with Mita Kapur. In the session the duo will discuss on the hard discipline of the crime genre and its capacity to portray complex social narratives and human conditions.

Time: 5:15 pm to 6:15 pm

Where: Baithak

Speakers: Franck Thilliez, Vikram Chandra

Live music event pick: Soulmate

Soulmate is a Shillong-based band dedicated to spread awareness about the Blues genre. The band established in 2003, came in to limelight after it became the only Blues band to represent the country at the 23rd International Blues Challenge in USA in 2007 and 2010. Soulmate has over the years performed in several music festivals and events such as International Jazzmandu Festival, Nepal, Mosaic Music Festival, Du World Music Festival, Baltic Music Festival and Mahindra Blues Festival, among others.

Where: Hotel Clarks Amer

Time: 7 pm

Genre: Blues rock

January 22 – Day Four

Channelling Creativity

Karim Alrawi, Kyoko Yoshida, Natasa Duruvicova, Vivek Shanbhag and Christopher Merrill chat about enhancing the creativity and discover the ways it is distorted when in direct ‘war-of-words’ with others’ writing.

Time: 10 am to 11 am

Where: Baithak

Speakers: Karim Alrawi, Kyoko Yoshida, Natasa Duruvicova, Vivek Shanbhag, Christopher Merrill

Remembering the Raj

Parliamentarian Shashi Tharoor and publisher Michale Bwyer discuss Indian history and the consequences of the empire and imperial amnesia that came with it. The session discovers the history of colonialism and its afterlife.

Time: 11:15 am to 12:15 pm

Where: Front Lawn

Speaker: Shashi Tharoor

The colour of money

The recent note-ban has shown the true-colours of note –from green to pink and from black to white. The session headed by economists, businessmen and journalists to discuss the creation of wealth and the digital economy.

Time: 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm

Where: Front Lawn

Speakers: Ashwin Sanghi, Binod Chaudhury, Hindol Sengupta, Sanjay Agarwal, Suhel Seth

Teen Tales

16-year-old author Anusha Subramanian has recently published ‘Never Gone’ while her first book ‘Heirs of Catriona’ was published at the age of 12. The other young author, Zuni Chopra, 15, recently penned down a fantasy novel ‘The House that Spoke’. The young authors speak about their commitment to writing and the difficulties they faced on being teen authors.

Time: 2:30 pm to 3:30 pm

Where: Samvad

Speakers: Anusha Subramanian, Zuni Chopra

After the angry young man, the traditional woman, what?

Poet and screenwriter Javed Akhtar studies the core of Bollywood cinema, its character and its understanding by the mass. Who is our present day icon? Who are the idols that personify our current morality?

Time: 2:30 pm to 3:30 pm

Where: Cox & Kings Charbagh

Speaker: Javed Akhtar

Live music event pick: The Raghu Dixit Project

India’s one of the foremost and flamboyant bands with delivers music that is strongly rooted in our country’s traditions and culture and presented with contemporary global sound. The band has played in several big music festivals including Glastonbury and has even performed for the Queen of England.

Where: Hotel Clarks Amer

Time: 9 pm to 10 pm

Genre: Folk, Fusion

January 23 – Day Five

Manelists, Misogyny and Mansplaining

An informative session that explains how television panels and public platforms ignore feminine points, whether all-male ‘manels’ are misogynist? Do the panels and public platforms form their opinion without being honest and many other such questions?

Time: 10 am to 11 am

Where: Cox & Kings Charbagh

Speakers: Antara Ganguli, Anuradha Beniwal, Bee Rowlatt, Ruchira Gupta, Suhel Seth

Let them eat chaos: Kate Tempest in performance

Spoken word artist, poet and the Ted Hughes Award winner Kate Tempest in her Indian debut unleashes her performance piece ‘Let them eat chaos’.

Time: 3:45 pm to 4:45 pm

Where: Front Lawn

Speaker: Kate Tempest

Debate: We are living in a post-truth world

‘Post-truth’ – an adjective defined as ‘relating to or denoting circumstances in which objective facts are less influential in shaping public opinion than appeals to emotion and personal belief’ –the Word of the year of 2016.

The passionate debate will reveal the conviction of truth and the consequences of the post-truth world.

Time: 5:15 pm to 6:15 pm

Where: Front Lawn

Speakers: Anne Waldman, Ashutosh Varshney, Kapil Sibal, Luke Harding, Shashi Tharoor, Suhel Seth, Swapan Dasgupta, moderated by Barkha Dutt

The event will also see an hour-long poetry session from January 19-22 between 5:15 pm and 6:15 pm at Samvad. The session will have multi-vocal poetry readings featuring writers and poets from around the world.