Our aim is social justice: PM

New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday set the goal to achieve social justice in India. He said the nation already has manpower, skill and resources, all it needs is to work on mission mode to bring about the positive change.

With am aim to improve India’s standing in the Human Development Index (HDI), the Prime Minister stressed on “public participation in the development process”.

He said the spirit of “competitive and cooperative federalism is good for the country” and it should be nurtured, reports IANS.

“Public participation always helps. Wherever officials have worked with people and involved them in the development process, the results are transformative,” Modi said while speaking at the National Legislators Conference here.

“In every state there are a few districts where development parameters are strong. We can learn from them and work on weaker districts,” the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister appreciated Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan’s effort in organising the legislators confrence saying that “it is good to have legislators from various states coming together to discuss important issues”.

Modi also pointed out that it is essential to identify the areas where districts need improvement and then address the shortcomings.