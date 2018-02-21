In latest development regarding the Malayalam film Oru Adaar Love, the Supreme Court stayed all the cases pending against her and said no criminal proceedings to take place against her till further hearing.

Earlier, Priya Varrier had filed a plea in the Apex Court over the case registered against her film ‘Oru Adaar Love’ in Telangana. On February 16, the Raza Academy had penned a letter to Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani seeking a ban on internet sensation Varrier’s song ‘Manikya Malaraya Poovi’ from her debut movie ‘Oru Adaar Love’.

The academy alleged that the Malayalam song insulted Prophet Mohammad and his ‘pious wife’. Asif Sardar, President, Rehmani Group, urged Smriti Irani to therefore “immediately issue instructions to the censor board and the film maker to cut the song and spare the nation from yet another controversy.”

The academy also held a protest in Mumbai in front of the Minara Mosque, where they held placards with messages like, “Stop misuse of sacred personalities.” The first song of Malayalam movie ‘Oru Adaar Love’ became viral on social media within a few hours of its release because of Varrier’s articulations. Since then, the 18-year-old has become the talk of the town.