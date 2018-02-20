Oru Adaar love controversy: SC to hear actress Priya Prakash Varrier’s plea against cases over song tomorrow

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will hear on Wednesday a plea by Malayalam actress Priya Varrier seeking quashing of a spate of complaints and an FIR registered against her and another for allegedly hurting the sentiments of a minority community.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice A.M. Khanwilkar and Justice D.Y. Chandrachud agreed on Tuesday to hear the plea by the teenage actress, who stars in the film ‘Oru Addar Love’ having a ‘wink song’ picturised on her that apparently hurt the community’s sentiments.

Warrier’s lawyer Harris Beeran’s told the bench that the actress has moved the court seeking the quashing of the FIR and four complaints filed against her and her filmmaker in Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra, respectively.

Later speaking to reporters, Beeran said that the said song has been there for last four decades and there has been no complaint in Kerala but an FIR was filed in Andhra Pradesh and four complaints in Maharashtra.