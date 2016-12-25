Opposition unity again on Tuesday

It will seize opportunity to expose promises made by Modi for undertaking demonetisation, during winter session

New Delhi : The Congress has taken an initiative of convening a meeting of leaders of 16 political parties in the Constitution Club here on Tuesday to plan another round of anti-demonetisation drive by an united opposition across the country after the last date for depositing the banned notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 ends on December 30.

The exercise will revive the Opposition unity displayed during the winter session of Parliament as it will seize the opportunity to expose the promises made by Prime Minister Modi for undertaking the demonetisation.

The exact contours of the joint campaign will be announced at a press conference on Tuesday after the meeting. The Congress sources said Sonia Gandhi preferred not to hold the meeting in the AICC headquarters as some parties may have reservations nor does she want to project the Congress leading the new campaign.

They said the senior party leaders are contacting leaders of various parties for Tuesday’s meeting. Those who have already consented include West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress president Mamata Banarjee, who announced in Kolkata that she would be in the national capital for the launch of the new campaign against Modi’s ulterior motives behind the demonetisation.

Mamata has twice visited Delhi as part of her campaign against demonetisation but it will be for the first time on Tuesday that she will be addressing a joint press conference with not only Sonia Gandhi and Rahul but also the left leaders as well as leaders of other political parties.

While the Congress would suggest that workers of all opposition parties jointly take the agitation against the note ban to every corner of the country, the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party may not agree for any such joint action in Uttar Pradesh in view of the impending assembly elections in the state expected to be announced next week.

The parties may adopt a different strategy in five states, including UP, Punjab and Goa, going to the polls by incorporating the anti-demonetisation drive in their respective poll campaigns as it would help in denting the BJP’s prospects by asking the people to give their verdict on the note ban in the elections.