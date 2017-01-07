Tagged with: Bharatiya Janata Party BJP leader Sakshi Maharaj election commission Sakshi Maharaj comment on Muslim Sakshi Maharaj controversy Senior SP leader Naresh Agarwal Supreme Court judgement
Opposition corners BJP over Sakshi Maharaj’s comment on Muslim
New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday termed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sakshi Maharaj’s comment on Muslims ‘offensive’ and said it would bring the issue to the notice of the Election Commission.
“The speech of Sakshi Maharaj based on religion and caste is very offensive and it violates the Model Code. I feel action should be taken. We will definitely move the Election Commission. At the same time, on the basis of the recent Supreme Court judgement, we will request the Election Commission to issue appropriate instructions to district election officers as well as the block officers so that no election campaign is carried out on the basis of caste and religion, as BJP has been doing,” Congress leader K. C. Mittal told ANI.
Accusing the BJP of fighting elections based on caste and religion, Mittal said it is the only agenda of the saffron party.
“This is the only agenda they have, they have nothing beyond that. It should stop. We, being secular means secular and, the Supreme Court has settled it now,” he said.
Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party also slammed the BJP, highlighting the Supreme Court’s ruling on the same.
“There is no point of making such statements. Even the Supreme Court has given its ruling banning use of religion, caste and community to seek votes during elections. I would urge BJP to stop such things. Elections cannot be won by creating a stressful environment,” Senior Samajwadi Party leader Naresh Agarwal told ANI.
Sakshi Maharaj yesterday stirred a fresh controversy by holding Muslims responsible for population boom.
“This population rise in not because of the Hindus. Population has risen due to those who support the concept of four wives and 40 children,” he said.