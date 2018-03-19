Opposition confused over ‘no-confidence motion’: MoS PMO

New Delhi: Union Minister of State (MoS) in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) Jitendra Singh on Monday criticised the opposition for the uproar in the Parliament and said the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) themselves don’t know why they are bringing no-confidence motion.

Following a continuous uproar over the demand of ‘No confidence motion’ in the Lok Sabha, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Monday adjourned the Lower House till Tuesday. The motion, however, has not been moved in the House today.

“On one hand, they (TDP) and (AIADMK) are saying to bring no-confidence motion. On the other hand, they are creating uproar in Parliament so that motion is not accepted for discussion,” Singh told ANI. “They themselves don’t know why they are bringing no-confidence motion,” Singh added.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MPs raised slogans like “We want justice” in the Parliament earlier today. Earlier in the day, Rajya Sabha was adjourned till tomorrow after TDP and AIADMK MPs created pandemonium over special status to Andhra Pradesh and Cauvery dispute, respectively.

The Parliament Secretariat received three notices on no-confidence motion against the Centre for its refusal to grant special category status to Andhra Pradesh.