Oppn targets Modi over cash withdrawal curbs

New Delhi : With his self-imposed 50 day deadline having ended, Prime Minister Narendra Modi continued to be targeted by the opposition on demonetisation as both the Congress and the Trinamool Congress on Saturday assailing him over the continued restrictions on cash withdrawal, reports IANS.

Leading the assault, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi said the trust in Modi has been destroyed in the last 50 days and put forth a charter of demands that included compensating all bank account holders with a special interest at 18 per cent per annum till the time the restrictions on withdrawal continue. “Destroyed in the last 50 days: trust in the Prime Minister’s word. Weekly cash withdrawal limits must go,” Gandhi tweeted.

Former Union Finance Minister P. Chidambaram also took to Twitter to target Modi, questioning the continuance of restrictions on withdrawal even post the 50 day deadline. “Will all ATMs be functional and have sufficient cash from January 2? If not, why not?

“Will there be no demand hereafter for black money capitation fee for admission to medical and engineering colleges. Will no bribes be given or taken after January 2?” he wondered.

The Congress, which will undertake a month-long nation-wide anti-demonetisation campaign across the country, said the decision to spike the Rs 1000 and Rs 500 notes was a disaster which will slow down the economy in 2017. Congress leader Rajeev Gowda said the “disaster” of demonetisation has “decimated” autonomy and authority of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and claimed the all the economic indicators will see a “drop” in 2017. “Rather than creating jobs, Modi has destroyed jobs,” he said. Pointing to the regular change and reversal of rules concerning demonetisation, Gowda said: “We have seen a mockery of governance in every sense”.

The Congress on the day also unveiled a book ‘Demonetisation-Attack on India’s Economy’ that provides a “detailed analysis of everything that has gone wrong in implementing demonetisation”.