Oppn parties must set aside egos to take on BJP: Tejashwi

New Delhi : The Congress should let other parties be in the “driving seat” in states such as Uttar Pradesh and Bihar where it is not the largest opposition party, says RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, asserting that “egos” need to be set aside to jointly take on the BJP in 2019.

The issue of a prime ministerial candidate is secondary and it is more important for opposition parties to come together to “save the Constitution”, said the leader of opposition in the Bihar Assembly and the younger son of Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad.

“In my view, the talk about a prime ministerial candidate should be secondary because there is danger facing the country. The Constitution, democracy and reservation are in danger,” the former Bihar deputy chief minister told PTI in an interview.

He cited the example of UPA-I, when the decision to appoint Manmohan Singh as prime minister was taken after the elections, to buttress his point.

Yadav, who declared that the opposition can win by coming together, said the 2019 elections will be a contest between Gandhi-Ambedkar-Mandal versus Golwalkar-Godse.

“So all political parties in the opposition that believe in social justice and secularism should set aside their egos and differences and come together to save the Constitution,” the 28-year-old leader said, referring to the ideas of Mahatma Gandhi, B R Ambedkar and the Mandal commission on reservation versus RSS ideologue M S Golwalkar and Nathuram Godse.