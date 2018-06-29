Oppn creating unrest in society, cut off from reality, says Modi

Maghar (UP) : Invoking 15th century poet-saint Kabir Das, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday accused the opposition of creating unrest in society and joining hands for petty political interests.

“Those who imposed Emergency and those who were against it are now trying to forge alliances,” he said at his public meeting.

Modi was on a first ever visit by a PM to this nondescript town in Sant Kabir Nagar district where Kabir Das, who preached against caste and religious differences, attained salvation.

“The lust for power is such that those imposing Emergency and those who had opposed it then are today walking shoulder-to-shoulder, and searching for an opportunity to snatch power,” he said.

“They are not bothered about the welfare of the country or society, but are concerned about their own welfare and their family’s interest,” Modi said at the event which marked Kabir’s 500th death anniversary.

“They want to deceive the poor, the oppressed and the deprived to fill their pockets, build bungalows worth crores and make their relatives owners of properties worth crores,” he said.

“They think if there is unrest they will benefit politically,” he said.

“But these people are cut off from reality and don’t know the nature of this nation of Sant Kabir, Mahatma Gandhi and Baba Ambedkar,” Modi said.

Those who always talk of ‘samajwad’ and ‘bahujan’ are extremely selfish, he said in an apparent reference to BJP’s key rivals in Uttar Pradesh – the Bahujan Samaj Party and the Samajwadi Party.

Meanwhile, PM Modi on Thursday surprised all with his glowing tributes to former Congress Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao on his birth birth anniversary.

“Shri Rao is widely respected as a statesman who provided valuable leadership during a critical period of India’s history. Blessed with immense wisdom, he made a mark as a distinguished scholar as well,” he said in a tweet.