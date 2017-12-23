Oommen Chandy, Tharoor likely to make it to CWC list

Thiruvananthapuram: Two-time former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha member Shashi Tharoor are likely to make it to the Congress Working Committee (CWC), either as permanent or special invitees to the party’s highest decision-making body, according to the buzz in Congress circles in Kerala.

Rahul Gandhi, who has taken over as party President, is to chair the first meeting of the Congress Working Committee in Delhi on Friday.

Speculation here is rife that while former Defence Minister A.K. Antony is already a Congress Working Committee (CWC) member, Chandy and Tharoor could be the new leaders from Kerala, who could likely make it to the CWC.