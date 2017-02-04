Only lotus will bloom in UP: Rajnath Singh

Lakhimpur Kheri (UP) : Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said the “political mud” created by the SP and the BSP with their “deeds” will only help the lotus (BJP symbol) to bloom.

“Whether it be SP or BSP government, both created only political mud and it is only lotus (BJP symbol) which can grow in mud,” he said at an election rally here in Kasta constituency in support of BJP candidate Saurabh Singh Sonu.

Singh also attacked the SP and Congress in his 30-minute speech. Taking a jibe at the SP-Congress alliance, he said “Mulayam Singh opposed Congress tooth and nail but UP CM forged an alliance with that party.

“He (Akhilesh) forged alliance with the Congress whose youth leader held meetings on ‘khatiyas’ (cots),” he said.

Attacking Congress, the Minister said “Arey cycle hi pakadni thi to kayde ki pakadte, aisi cycle pakdi jo puncture hai” (If you had had to hold a cycle, you should have chosen a better one, why to choose a punctured one).” -PTI