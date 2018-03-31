One more Ambedkar statue vandalised in Siddhartnagar, UP

Siddhartnagar: Unindentified persons vandalised the statue of B R Ambedkar in Gohaniya village here, triggering protests by locals, police said today.

Statue of BR Ambedkar vandalised by miscreants in Siddharthnagar’s Gohaniya last night; locals stage protest demanding action against the culprit pic.twitter.com/Ce3RHbxbGh — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 31, 2018



The statue was found damaged this morning. Soon locals gathered at the spot and demanded immediate arrest of the culprits.

The statue is being replaced and a case has been lodged against unidentified persons, SP, Dr. Dharamvir said.

Efforts are on to identify those behind the incident, he said.

Domariyaganj MLA, Raghvendra Pratap Singh, who rushed to the village soon after the incident, alleged that it was a conspiracy hatched by the Samajwadi Party and the BSP and the culprits will not be spared.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is scheduled to visit the district on April 2.