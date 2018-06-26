On This Day in History: June 26, 1983! 763 reported dead or missing due heavy rains and floods in Gujarat

On this day, June 26, in the year 1983, at least 763 people were reported dead or missing due to the heavy floods which hit the Gujarat during the monsoon rains. The then Gujarat Home Minister Praboth Raval said that about 408 people had died and 355 persons were missing in the Saurashtra region, which was the worst affected. The heavy rains caused flash floods in rivers and collapsed houses.

About 114 bodies were recovered during rescue operations, and many houses were submerged in water. The worst hit district was Junagadh which alone accounted for 272 deaths. In Vanthali town, hardly any house or shop was spared by the rain storms and heavy water logging. Rescue boats, tankers, helicopters were deployed during the rescue operations by the Government. It was one of the worst natural calamity to hit the state of Gujarat.