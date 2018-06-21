On This Day in History: June 21, 1948 – Lord Mountbatten resigned as the Governor General of India

On this day, June 21, in the year 1948, Lord Mountbatten resigned as the Governor General of India. Mountbatten was the last British viceroy of India and he was appointed by the British government to wrap up the British Empire in our country.

He served as the last Viceroy of India from February 12, 1947 to August 15, 1947 and then as the first Governor General of free India from August 15, 1947 to June 21, 1948. During his tenure, India got independence in the form of two dominions of India and Pakistan. The task of creating the boundaries between the two nations was also executed under his leadership.

The Indian Independence Act was based on the Mountbatten’s plan of June 3, 1947. It was passed by the British parliament on July 5, 1947. It provided independence to two dominion states: India and Pakistan. The boundaries between the two dominion states were determined by a Boundary Commission under Sir Cyril Radcliff. India got independence on August 15, 1947 and Mountbatten was made the Governor-General of India. Later, on June 21, 1948, Mountbatten resigned as the Governor-General of India.