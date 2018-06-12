Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#MumbaiRains
#DonaldTrump
#AtalBihariVajpayee
#FIFAWC2018
#NarendraModi
Home / India / On This Day In History! June 12, 2000 – Legendary writer Pu La Deshpande passes away; view rare pic

On This Day In History! June 12, 2000 – Legendary writer Pu La Deshpande passes away; view rare pic

— By Sumit Rajguru | Jun 12, 2018 12:15 pm
FOLLOW US:

what is special about today, today’s history, on this day in history, this day in history wikipedia, Pu La Deshpande, पु. ल. देशपांडे, Purushottam Lakshman Deshpande, Pu La Deshpande Death Anniversary

On June 12, 2000, Maharashtra’s beloved personality, Legend Purushottam Lakshman Deshpande aka Pu La Deshpande (पु. ल. देशपांडे  ) passed away due to complications from Parkinson’s disease at the age of 80. Sadly, he died on the 54th anniversary of their wedding.

Pu La Deshpande was a Marathi writer and humourist. He was also an accomplished film and stage actor, scriptwriter, author, composer, musician (he played the harmonium), singer and orator.

He also worked for the then newly-founded Doordarshan, the state-owned Indian TV. Notably, he was the first person to interview the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on Indian television. Pu La Deshpande was a versatile personality whom people still admire, and remember with respect.

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK