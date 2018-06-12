On This Day In History! June 12, 2000 – Legendary writer Pu La Deshpande passes away; view rare pic

On June 12, 2000, Maharashtra’s beloved personality, Legend Purushottam Lakshman Deshpande aka Pu La Deshpande (पु. ल. देशपांडे ) passed away due to complications from Parkinson’s disease at the age of 80. Sadly, he died on the 54th anniversary of their wedding.

Tribute to author, actor, composer P.L. Deshpande (पु. ल.) on death anniversary.

He established 1st Doordarshan studio & produced 1st TV show. Seen here during rehearsal of famous play “Vyakti Aani Walli” with Chandrakant Kulkarni, Atul Parchure & others. pic.twitter.com/X5ex5lLmfC

Pu La Deshpande was a Marathi writer and humourist. He was also an accomplished film and stage actor, scriptwriter, author, composer, musician (he played the harmonium), singer and orator.

He also worked for the then newly-founded Doordarshan, the state-owned Indian TV. Notably, he was the first person to interview the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on Indian television. Pu La Deshpande was a versatile personality whom people still admire, and remember with respect.