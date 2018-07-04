On This Day in History: July 4, 1999 – Indian Army hoists tricolour on Tiger Hill after recapturing it from Pakistan

On this day, July 4, in the year 1999, Indian Army recaptured Tiger Hill from Pakistani Army during Kargil war of 1999. The Tiger Hill is situated in Kargil area of Jammu and Kashmir. The Tiger Hill battle started in the fourth week of May 1999 and ended with the Indian Army’s victory on July 4. The battle resulted in death of 38 Indian soldiers, while 92 were killed on the Pakistani side.

On July 3, 1999, a plan was made by Indian Army for an offensive attack on the Pakistani intruders on Tiger Hill. Indian battalions involved in the operation were 18 Grenadiers, 2 Naga, and 8 Sikh. Around 200 Indian troops were chosen for the task, who received rear support from over 2000 troops. The operation lasted for 36 hours.

In the final assault carried out by the Indian Army on July 3, 1999 at the Tiger Hill top, 10 Pakistani soldiers were killed while two escaped. Five Indian soldiers also died in the attack but Indian Army was able to recapture Tiger Hill. On the morning of July 4, the battle ended with Indian Army’s victory who hoisted the tricolour on top of Tiger Hill.