On final day, Lok Sabha Rajya Sabha adjourned sine die, brings end to Budget session

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha was adjourned sine die on Friday morning bringing an end to the Budget session — half of which was completely washed out in disruptions.

As the House met, AIADMK MPs protested near the Speaker Sumitra Mahajan’s podium demanding the setting up of the Cauvery Management Board. Mahajan asked the MPs to return to their seats so that the no-confidence motion moved by the opposition against the government can be taken up, but the protests continued. The Speaker then adjourned the House sine die.

The upper house also worked for 45 hours in around 30 sittings and lost 120 hours in disruptions. In his valedictory remarks, Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu ruled that he had little to say in terms of what the Rajya Sabha did but a lot to say what it did not.

“No legislative business apart from passing of the Payment of Gratuity Bill could be transacted. Even the general Budget was not discussed nor the Finance and Appropriation Bills were discussed and returned to the Lok Sabha,” Naidu said.

He lamented that even a farewell to the retiring members could not be done smoothly on the fixed day and had to be “negotiated” subsequently. Naidu asked the MPs to “introspect” and try to create a “win-win situation, not the lose-lose situation”