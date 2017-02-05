Old-timers miss electoral din in Agra

Agra : As campaigning for the first phase of the seven-phased Uttar Pradesh assembly elections gains momentum, many old-timers and other locals in the City of the Taj rue the absence of the cacophony associated with the earlier electoral battles.

They gripe that strict restrictions, including on the poll expenditure, imposed by the Election Commission has robbed the whole process of electioneering of its frenzied excitement, which was witnessed earlier not only among men but also women and children.

Many locals were unanimous about the conspicuous absence of high-voltage, surcharged campaigning that helped lift the spirits of the masses, even if it was for a few weeks and months only.

Locals pointed out that the Election Commission’s strict enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct and other guidelines pertaining to elections had virtually terrorised the election managers of various political parties.–IANS