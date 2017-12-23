Odisha minister Damodar Rout sacked for casteist remarks

Bhubaneswar : Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday removed Agriculture Minister Damodar Rout from his ministry in the wake of his “derogatory” remarks against the Brahmin community.

“I strongly disapprove of anyone who makes derogatory remarks against any caste, creed or religion. I have dismissed Dr (Damodar) Rout from the Council of Ministers,” Patnaik told reporters here.

Rout is also the Biju Janata Dal vice-president. Patnaik said, “A letter has been sent to the Hon’ble Governor in the evening to accept this dismissal.” Rout was not immediately available for comment as he was away in his constituency. The removal of the minister followed state-wide protests by Brahmins against the ‘derogatory’ and controversial remarks he had made about the community at a function in Malkangiri onDecember 17.

The veteran leader, who represents Paradip in the Assembly, said that “while no tribal is seen begging in any part of the state, one can spot Brahmins resorting to begging in places such as bus stands”.

The remarks of the 75-year-old leader triggered sharp reaction across the state and members of the Brahmin community were up in arms demanding his immediate removal from the Council of Ministers and unconditional apology from him.

Terming Rout’s remarks as casteist and inappropriate, Brahmins, who constitute about nine per cent of the state’s population, staged demonstrations and dharnas in different places to press their demand.

The senior leader, who celebrated his birthday last week, has been in the eye of a storm for quite some time as his remarks in the past had also triggered controversies and protests from various segments of society.