Odisha: Curfew imposed in Bhadrak after violence

Bhadrak: Following a derogatory Facebook post against Lord Ram Section 144 has been imposed in Odisha’s Bhadrak after protests broke out.

Fresh violence erupted in some areas last evening after talks failed to resolve the row triggered by alleged abusive remarks on social media against a particular community.

Mobs resorted to violence a day after prohibitory orders were imposed in the town on Thursday. Though Section 144 was imposed in the town, officials had to clamp curfew as the situation deteriorated further. About 15 platoons of police have been deployed.

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Krishan Pal Gurjar, who was scheduled to attend a function in Bhadrak today, cancelled his trip after requests by the local police.