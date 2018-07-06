Nurse arrested on charge of bid to reveal victim’s identity
INDORE: Police have arrested a senior nurse of the state-run Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital (MYH) here on the charge of trying to reveal the identity of the Mandsaur gangrape victim by clicking the minor’s pictures on her phone, a senior official said on Thursday. Talking to PTI, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Harinarayanachari Mishra said the police personnel posted near the ward in MYH, where the victim is undergoing treatment, got the information that senior nurse Rama Kushwaha (50) had clicked photos of the eight-year-old victim and her medical reports on her mobile camera. Doctors treating the eight-year-old girl in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur, have allowed the police to record her statement, a senior official said on Thursday. -Agencies