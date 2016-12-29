NREGS hit by cash crunch

New Delhi : At least eight states, including the BJP-ruled Rajasthan and Jharkhand as also West Bengal and Odisha, have written to the Centre on the demonetisation hitting the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, a flagship rural programme of the Centre.

They have complained about a terrible cash crunch, delaying payment of wages to the workers. These workers are paid in smaller denomination notes and not in the scrapped notes. However, even small denomination notes are in short supply despite the government’s push for making cash available in the rural areas. On an average the NREGS worker gets Rs 160 per day.

A rural development ministry official said the situation is being assessed by talking to all states about the problem they are facing after the demonetisation drive. He said the wages are being transferred directly in the accounts of the beneficiaries, but the last-mile reach is still a challenge as there are less than 50,000 bank branches in 2.62 lakh gram panchayats.

The ministry has already drawn up a programme to take forward Prime Minister Modi’s drive for cashless economy as it has decided to train 150 persons as the national resource persons to train people all the way up to the gram panchayats on how to conduct the cashless transactions. These persons are being drawn from the bankers and the district level officials for a 2-day training programme designed by the National Institute of Rural Development and vetted by the NITI Aayog.

There are some 10.88 crore active workers under NREGS. The ministry’s target is to educate all of them on using the digital payment tools and tackle the last-mile problem in delivering the payment by promoting a better banking correspondent system, the sources said.