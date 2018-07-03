Now, scribes can carry mobiles in SC courtrooms

New Delhi: In a historic step, the Supreme Court on Monday allowed accredited and non-accredited journalists to carry mobile phones inside courtrooms but asked them to put the gadgets on “silent mode”.

The permission came with a warning that any disturbance likely to be caused by phone users would invite confiscation.

A circular allowing the use of phones was earlier issued and it read, “Hon’ble Chief Justice of India has been pleased to allow the media persons/journalists, who have been issued six months passes by the Registry, to carry mobile phones inside courtrooms on silent mode and that the Deputy Registrar (Public Relations) will endorse suitably on the passes that the person carrying mobile phone be allowed inside the courtroom.”

The communication, however, said: “It has been directed that a cell-phone creating any disturbance/nuisance inside courtroom will be confiscated by the court master and handed over to the Additional Registrar (Security).”

In May, a circular stated that only accredited journalists will be allowed inside the courtrooms with mobile phones. Later, some journalists took up the matter with Chief Justice Dipak Misra after which another notification was issued, which allowed mediapersons who have been issued six-month passes by the Registry to carry mobile phones inside the courtrooms.

An official of the apex court said this was for the first time the apex court has allowed journalists to carry mobile phones inside the courtrooms.

He said there was no specific written order prohibiting mobile phones in courts but it was an administrative decision.

Lawyers are allowed to carry mobile phones on silent mode, he said.

Journalists covering the court’s proceedings have hailed the step and said it would help in real-time reporting.