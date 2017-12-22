Now, Congress wants a 2nd apology from PM Modi

New Delhi: The 2G judgment found instant echo in the Rajya Sabha with Opposition leader Ghulam Nabi Azad saying Prime Minister Modi has to now give two clarifications, the first on his charge of conspiracy with Pakistan by his predecessor Manmohan Singh and the second on the propaganda his BJP built on the alleged 2G scam to win the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress members trooped into the well when Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said he had no notice from Azad or anybody else to allow a discussion on 2G and adjourned the House till 2 PM. The House was finally adjourned for the day.

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal, who is also a senior advocate, said the acquittal vindicated then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and the UPA’s stand that there was no scam in the allocation of spectrum and licences to the telecom companies. As then telecom minister, he said his zero-loss stand on the 2G spectrum allocation, which had drawn flak, also stood vindicated.

He sought an apology from Vinod Rai, then CAG, whose report about a presumptive loss of Rs 1.76 lakh crore in the allocation of 2G spectrum had ignited a massive political controversy, leading to the ouster of the UPA government in 2014. Congress chief spokesman Randeep Singh Surjewala went a step further to demand prosecution of Vinod Rai “creating such kind of excuses and cover-ups” while Sibal wanted Rai removed from all posts on which he was appointed post retirement.

But the BP remained unrelenting with grandstanding to play down the significance of the trial court verdict, asserting that the special court cannot override the Supreme Court’s February 2012 ruling which had said that the UPA’s policy was flawed and corrupt and cancelled all 122 licences issued during Raja’s tenure as the telecom minister.

On behalf of the Government and the BJP, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who is himself a senior advocate, cited the Apex Court verdict, ridiculing the Congress for displaying the trial court rule as “a badge of honour and a certificate that 2G was an honest policy.”

He wondered how the Congress could justify what was struck down by the Apex Court. The SC had ruled that the cut-off date (Sept 25, 2007) for applications was changed, a policy of “first come, first serve” adopted and then expediently changed to “first come, first pay” policy to benefit a few. The government had also tipped off the chosen corporates about the policy change that was exposed by bank drafts bought before the change. Other BJP leaders asked the Congress not to rejoice as there are a host of corruption cases still pending against its leaders.

Many former Union ministers and senior Congress leaders such as P Chidambaram, Anand Sharma, Kamal Nath, and Azad were also quick to target the BJP for what they called “propaganda against the UPA.”

“Allegation of a major scam involving the highest levels of government was never true, was not correct and that has been established today,” said Chidambaram, who was the finance minister in the United Progressive Alliance government at the time the CAG broke the alleged scam.