Now, botanist in each ward to check ‘weakening’ of trees

Mumbai : In the wake of recent injuries and deaths caused due to felling of trees since the onset of monsoon, corporators in BMC’s standing committee meeting on Monday demanded compensation for the victims and prompt measures to avert recurring mishaps.

Ravi Raja, leader of Opposition in BMC, demanded that the victims be compensated. “The deaths and injuries caused due to tree fall is almost a type of culpable homicide and BMC should take responsibility for it. There should be a compensation policy in place,” he said.

“A botanist must be appointed at every ward to keep a check on weakening trees and accordingly inform the officials confirmed on time,” he added stating that there should be a scientific method to correct these recurring mishaps.

Citing that there are about 49 termite-infested trees at Mount Mary Road in Bandra, the contractors demanded that a regular tree audit be conducted in order to prune the affected trees or which are hollow from within. Another issue which was repetitively raised by almost all the corporators was the rampant laying of paver blocks around trees, which weakened their roots. This was also the cause of a tree fall incident which occurred on Saturday night, leaving three injured and one with a severe spinal injury.

The meeting which began with a stormy debate over the civic body’s failure to tackle severe water-logging that the citizens faced in the first showers of monsoons, finally found consensus over the compensation to be given to victims and implementing a scientific method to check on trimming of the trees.

The number of tree felling accidents have increased since June 1. According to Mahesh Narvekar, Chief Officer of Disaster Management Cell, “Approximately 162 tree felling (38 related to BMC) and 429 fallen branches (146 related to BMC) incidents have been reported since June 1.”