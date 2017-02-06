Now book cabs for 12 hours with UberHIRE

Uber, location-based on-demand taxi service, will soon launch an on-demand service that will allow users to hire a cab for up to 12 hours. The new service is called the UberHIRE and will be on the lines of a local taxi service.

The service was initially started in Kochi, but following the success in the project Uber plans to expand in other cities. Currently, the taxi-aggregator will start UberHIRE in eight cities including Mumbai, Pune, New Delhi, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Nagpur, Vizag and Chennai.

UberHIRE will look after the customised travelling needs of riders in the city especially of senior citizens, working professionals and tourists. It is also said that the minimum fare would be between Rs 449 and Rs 649 for two hours, up to 30 kilometres, post the distance the rider needs to pay Rs 2 per minute and Rs 12/km. The rates are subject to change according to the city. Whereas, the only sad part of the service is it will operate only in cash for few days.