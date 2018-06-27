Now apply for your passport on mobile, from anywhere

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday launched the mPassportSeva Mobile App along with a new scheme by which an applicant can apply for passport from anywhere in the country, against the backdrop of the low number of registration centres.

She also said the BJP-led NDA government has increased the number of Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) and Post Office Passport Seva Kendra (POPSK) to 230 in last four years.

“We found people were problem with distance because there were only 77 passport centres in the country. We coordinated with the Post Office to get space.”