Nothing to celebrate, sit with ‘bail-walas’ Sonia, Rahul Gandhi: Swamy tells Tharoor

NEW DELHI: Just as a Delhi court granted anticipatory bail to Shashi Tharoor in the Sunanda Pushkar murder case, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy taunted the Congress leader and said that it was not his time to celebrate. He further jeered saying that Tharoor may sit with Sonia and Rahul Gandhi since they were also “bail-walas”. “There is nothing for Shashi Tharoor to celebrate. He is not in Tihar jail, he can sit with Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, they are also bail-wallas,” Swamy said on Thursday. –

In a judgement today, Delhi’s Patiala House Court sanctioned Tharoor’s request for an anticipatory bail against a bail bond of Rs 1 Lakh in case related to death of his wife Sunanda Pushkar.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar had reserved the judgement after the Delhi Police opposed Tharoor’s anticipatory bail plea.

The court has said that Congress MP cannot travel abroad without prior permission of the court and cannot tamper with the evidence and witness.

Reacting on the same, Swamy also said, “Yes, he can’t go out of the country and see all his girlfriends in various parts of the world.”

The Thiruvananthapuram MP has already been summoned as an accused on July 7 in the case.

On Wednesday, the court reserved its order on Tharoor’s anticipatory bail plea in connection with the same. Meanwhile, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) opposed Tharoor’s anticipatory bail plea.

On June 5, the Delhi court had issued a summon notice to Tharoor in the connecting case.

Tharoor, who has been charged for “abetment to suicide and cruelty” in the case, was earlier asked to appear before the court on July 7. The court had also taken cognizance of the charge-sheet filed in the case.

Earlier on May 24, the Delhi court, which was hearing the case, transferred the matter to the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM), Samar Vishal.

On May 14, the Delhi Police had filed a charge sheet in the court, in which it named Tharoor as an accused, under sections 306 (Abetment of suicide) and 498A (Husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).