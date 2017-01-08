Note seizure case: Court denies bail to Delhi lawyer

New Delhi : Controversial lawyer Rohit Tandon, arrested in connection with a money laundering case post demonetisation, was today denied bail by a Delhi court which said he is alleged to have been involved in a “white collar crime” with other co-accused in “well-planned” manner.

The court rejected the bail plea of the lawyer, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate after a raid in connection with a black money probe which led to the alleged seizure of Rs 13.6 crore from his law firm.

Tandon, who was, allegedly, involved in the illegal conversion of nearly Rs 60 crore demonetised currency, failed to get any relief with the court observing that he may influence material prosecution witnesses if he is released on bail. “Accused is alleged to have been found involved in a white collar crime.

The alleged offence was committed by the accused in conspiracy with other co-accused persons in a well-planned and thoughtful manner. It has been observed in a catena of decisions by the Supreme Court that economic offences constitute a class apart and need to be visited with a different approach in the matter of bail. “The economic offences having deep-rooted conspiracies and involving huge loss of public funds need to be viewed seriously and considered as grave offences affecting the economy of the country as a whole and thereby posing serious threat to the financial health of the country,” Additional Sessions Judge R K Tripathi said. —PTI