Santiniketan (WB) : Nobel laureate Amartya Sen on Friday said he felt the demonetisation decision was taken hurriedly without thinking about its consequence.

“I don’t think that this (demonetisation) decision was taken after considering all sides. It was taken hurriedly without thinking of consequences,” he told mediapersons here.

“So far economics is concerned I find no reasoning behind this decision. It will have adverse effect,” the noted economist said. —PTI